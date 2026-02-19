Menu
Homeindiadelhi

Bangladesh murder accused student activist held at Delhi airport, deported

The man, identified as Ahmed Raza Hasan Mehdi, was intercepted by immigration authorities when he was attempting to board a flight to a European destination, the source said.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 07:49 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 07:49 IST
India NewsBangladesh

