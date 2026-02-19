Bangladesh murder accused student activist held at Delhi airport, deported

<p>New Delhi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladeshi </a>student activist who was wanted in his country for killing a Hindu police officer last year was apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and deported, official sources said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The man, identified as Ahmed Raza Hasan Mehdi, was intercepted by immigration authorities when he was attempting to board a flight to a European destination, the source said.</p>.Tangail saree weaving art of Bangladesh, miniature painting style of Afghanistan get UNESCO tag.<p>Mehdi, a resident of Habiganj in Bangladesh, is facing charges in connection with the murder of Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury on August 5, 2024.</p>.<p>Following his detention, the activist was placed under custody and subsequently deported to Bangladesh, the source added.</p>