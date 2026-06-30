Bangladeshi transit passenger held after hiding Rs 1.47 crore gold in Delhi airport washroom flush

<p>A Bangladeshi transit passenger was arrested on Tuesday at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-airport">Delhi airport</a> after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/customs">Customs</a> seized gold worth about Rs 1.47 crore from him which he had allegedly concealed inside a washroom's flush-button cavity, officials said.</p><p>Acting on specific intelligence, Customs officials intercepted the passenger, who had arrived from Dubai on June 26 and was in transit through the airport on June 27. A of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-smuggling">gold smuggling</a> has been registered against him.</p><p>According to an official statement, the passenger was identified at the international transfers area on the basis of his 'suspicious transit travel pattern' and was kept under discreet surveillance before being intercepted outside a washroom in the departure area.</p>.Karnataka woman loses Rs 28.95 lakh to fraudsters posing as customs officials .<p>The statement said that during questioning, the passenger disclosed that he had concealed 'three oval-shaped yellow-coloured pouches, wrapped inside a dark blue sock, in the flush-button cavity of the washroom'.</p>.<p>Acting on the passenger's disclosure, officers recovered the concealed pouches from the indicated location at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.</p>.<p>The pouches contained gold paste, from which 1,141.5 gm of gold was extracted.</p>.<p>The recovered gold, appraised at Rs 1,46,64,211 (approximately Rs 1.47 crore), was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.</p>.<p>The passenger was arrested and further investigation is underway.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>