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Bangladeshi transit passenger held after hiding Rs 1.47 crore gold in Delhi airport washroom flush

During questioning, the passenger disclosed that he had concealed 'three oval-shaped yellow-coloured pouches, wrapped inside a dark blue sock, in the flush-button cavity of the washroom'.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsDelhiCustomsGoldGold smugglingDelhi AirportIndira Gandhi International Airport

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