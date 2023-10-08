Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Basements of 16 properties, including 9 coaching institutes, sealed in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

The MCD has cracked down on buildings for violation of building bye-laws in Mukherjee Nagar area of Civil Lines Zone, a senior official said.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 20:51 IST

Follow Us

Basements of 16 properties, including nine coaching institutes, have been sealed in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar by the civic authorities for alleged violation of building bye-laws, officials said on Saturday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has conducted sealing action in Civil Lines Zone, they said.

The MCD has cracked down on buildings for violation of building bye-laws in Mukherjee Nagar area of Civil Lines Zone, a senior official said.

"According to the last report, the MCD has sealed basements of 16 properties, out of which nine are coaching institutes," the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 October 2023, 20:51 IST)
India NewsDelhiMCD

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT