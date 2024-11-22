Bengal man, associate held for duping Delhi resident in cyber fraud

<p>New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two cyber fraudsters who cheated a man of around Rs 12 lakh through phishing, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>On October 24, the complainant, a resident of Vasant Enclave, received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as a "treasury officer" from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, he said.</p>.<p>The complainant's pension disbursing agency is located at Gwalior, he added.</p>.Delhi Police arrests Chinese national for cyber fraud, unearth Rs 100 crore trading scam.<p>The alleged caller asked the man to complete his documentation pertaining to his pension account and sent him a link for the submission. On submission of the online form, Rs 11.70 lakh were debited from bank account, the official said.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up.</p>.<p>On checking the money trail, it was revealed that Rs 5 lakh had been transferred to a bank account of one Lochan Prasad based in Asansol in West Bengal, the police officer said.</p>.<p>The accused, who kept changing locations, was nabbed from Chattisgarh on November 9. His associate Vikas Kumar was also apprehended from his native village in Chattisgarh, the officer said.</p>