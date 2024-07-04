Bengal Raj Bhavan employee moves Supreme Court for action against state Governor over sexual harassment charges

New Delhi: A female employee of West Bengal Raj Bhavan has filed a plea in the Supreme Court for a direction to the West Bengal police to investigate the allegations of sexual harrasment made against against Governor C V Ananda Bose.

She also asked the court to frame guidelines and fix qualification to the extent of the immunity enjoyed by the constitutional figure under Article 361 of the Constitution.

She claimed she has been rendered "remediless" due to the constitutional immunity granted to the Governor.

Article 361 (2) of the Constitution stated no criminal proceedings can be instituted or continued against the President, or the Governor of a state, in any court during their term of office.