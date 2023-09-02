'Bit perplexed', says Supreme Court on HC order of pre-arrest bail to proclaimed offender in kidnapping case

Agreeing to the contention, the top court said, in view of the precedents on the grant of bail, and in the facts and circumstances of the present case, it was not proper for the High Court to have granted anticipatory bail.

The court noted the reasonings given by the HC also included that the maximum sentence for the offences in the First Information Report did not exceed seven years and that the respondent was a first-time offender and deserved a chance to ‘reform and course correct’.

"The logic of the High Court does not commend itself to us. The High Court placed reliance on Arnesh Kumar v State of Bihar, (2014) to the effect that where the offence is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may be less than seven years or which may extend to seven years, whether with or without fine, there is to be no automatic arrest," the bench said.

The court also said it was unable to agree with the High Court that the accused was entitled to ‘reform and course correct' as prior to the date of bail order, he was a proclaimed offender.

The bench, however, clarified, "Of course, in an exceptional and rare case, this court or the High Courts can consider a plea seeking anticipatory bail, despite the applicant being a proclaimed offender, given that the Supreme Court and High Courts are Constitutional Courts. However, no exceptional situation arises in the case at hand."