'Bit perplexed', says Supreme Court on HC order of pre-arrest bail to proclaimed offender in kidnapping case

The Supreme Court has set aside an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which granted anticipatory bail to a man, who was declared proclaimed offender in a kidnapping case with the maximum sentence of life term. The top court questioned the High Court's reasoning that the accused deserved to "reform and course correct".
"We are a bit perplexed as to how, despite addition of Section 364 (kidnapping) IPC, the High Court took the view that Arnesh Kumar judgement (2014) would aid the respondent in his quest for pre-arrest bail," a bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and S V N Bhatti said.
The bench said it is cognisant that liberty is not to be interfered with easily. More so, when an order of pre arrest bail already stands granted by the High Court.
"Yet, much like bail, the grant of anticipatory bail is to be exercised with judicial discretion. The factors illustrated by this court through its (previous judgement) pronouncements are illustrative, and not exhaustive. Undoubtedly, the fate of each case turns on its own facts and merits," the bench said.
The court allowed the Haryana government's appeal against the HC's order of December 3, 2021 related to pre arrest bail to Dharamraj in the case.
The state government contended the HC's "erroneous" order was used to grant similar relief to other co-accused, "which does not serve larger public interest".
Agreeing to the contention, the top court said, in view of the precedents on the grant of bail, and in the facts and circumstances of the present case, it was not proper for the High Court to have granted anticipatory bail.
The court noted the reasonings given by the HC also included that the maximum sentence for the offences in the First Information Report did not exceed seven years and that the respondent was a first-time offender and deserved a chance to ‘reform and course correct’.
"The logic of the High Court does not commend itself to us. The High Court placed reliance on Arnesh Kumar v State of Bihar, (2014) to the effect that where the offence is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may be less than seven years or which may extend to seven years, whether with or without fine, there is to be no automatic arrest," the bench said.
The court also said it was unable to agree with the High Court that the accused was entitled to ‘reform and course correct' as prior to the date of bail order, he was a proclaimed offender.
The bench, however, clarified, "Of course, in an exceptional and rare case, this court or the High Courts can consider a plea seeking anticipatory bail, despite the applicant being a proclaimed offender, given that the Supreme Court and High Courts are Constitutional Courts. However, no exceptional situation arises in the case at hand."