BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal of spending private money on 'Sheesh Mahal 2'; AAP calls allegation 'fake'
The ‘Sheesh Mahal’ charge had become a key electoral plank in the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections earlier this year, which the BJP won, with Verma defeating Kejriwal himself on the New Delhi constituency seat.
प्रवेश वर्मा द्वारा जारी कि गई सारी तस्वीरें फ़र्ज़ी हैं। वे केजरीवाल जी के घर की तस्वीरें नहीं हैं। किसका घर कितना आलीशान है, इसका पता करने के लिए रेखा गुप्ता जी और LG साहिब अपना अपना घर खोल दें और केजरीवाल जी अपना घर खोल देंगे। जनता ख़ुद तय कर लेगी।