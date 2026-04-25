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BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal of spending private money on 'Sheesh Mahal 2'; AAP calls allegation 'fake'

The ‘Sheesh Mahal’ charge had become a key electoral plank in the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections earlier this year, which the BJP won, with Verma defeating Kejriwal himself on the New Delhi constituency seat.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 08:35 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 08:35 IST
BJPAAPIndian PoliticsArvind Kejriwal

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