BJP activists marching towards Rahul Gandhi's residence stopped by police at Delhi's Ghazipur border

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil said, "The police acted in accordance with the regulations. The group was stopped due to lack of permission." Kashyap, the minister of state (Independent Charge) for backward class welfare, told PTI, "There is a significant OBC population in our country. Gandhi's statement has hurt the sentiments of the OBC community. He must seek forgiveness from the OBC population for his remarks made in America." During his visit to the US early this month, Gandhi told students at the prestigious Georgetown University that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.