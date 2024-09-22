BJP asks Kejriwal why he 'betrayed' Anna Hazare, people on corruption, Lokpal issues

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday asked Arvind Kejriwal why he "betrayed" anti-corruption movement leader Anna Hazare and his associates like Kumar Vishwas and did not fulfil the promise of Lokpal, retaliating over the AAP convener's posers to the RSS in his rally.

Kejriwal in his 'Janta Ki Adalat' rally at the Jantar Mantar here demanded answers from the RSS for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions, posing five questions before its chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Kejriwal's rally had no public participation and it was a gathering of his party workers that turned out to be a "flop", said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a statement.