BJP begins poll preparations for Delhi and Bihar Assembly elections in 2025

<p>New Delhi: With Jharkhand and Maharashtra polls done and dusted, the BJP has started its party meetings for the states headed to assembly elections in the next few months. After a meeting chaired by president J P Nadda on Thursday, the party also called a meeting of the core committee members in Bihar at the residence of senior leader Giriraj Singh on Friday to draw up strategies for the upcoming assembly polls. </p><p>The party had also held a meeting of its general secretaries on Thursday. Nadda is also set to hold workshops with leaders of state units to discuss election strategies. </p><p>On Friday, the Bihar core committee meeting did discuss election strategies for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Present in the meeting were general secretary Vinod Tawde, deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, minister Nitin Naveen besides union minister Nityanand Rai and state president Dileep Jaiswal. </p>.Amit Shah, JP Nadda attend key NDA meeting in Delhi over upcoming polls, Waqf bill issue .<p>“The meeting was held to discuss strategies for the 2025 Assembly elections. We need to keep in mind national and regional political dynamics,” Jaiswal told reporters after the meeting, adding that a plan for the coming six months was discussed. </p><p>Tawde also posted on X after the meeting, writing, “A review meeting was held today in Delhi with senior workers of Bihar state. In which a meaningful discussion was held regarding the organization, government and upcoming programs.” </p><p>Organisational polls for party positions in the state are to be held, ahead of the BJP’s presidential elections. </p><p>A leader attending the meeting said that the party hopes to be the single largest party in Bihar, and with that in mind they discussed strategies and issues in mind. Feedback regarding the current scenario was also discussed. </p><p>On Thursday, the party held a key meeting of the Delhi unit with the Capital headed to the polls in February. After AAP released its first list of candidates, BJP leaders went into a huddle. </p><p>A leader part of the meeting said that apart from a key push on the Purvanchali vote, the party will focus on air pollution and the allegations against former CM Arvind Kejriwal of overspending on renovations in his official residence. The BJP had already raised the issue of the AAP convenor's 'sheeshmahal' on Thursday. </p><p>Polls in Delhi are due in February next year while in Bihar, elections are scheduled for June. </p>