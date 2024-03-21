BJP can stoop to any low to make Kejriwal bow down, but people with him: AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Thursday alleged the BJP can stoop to any level to make Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal bow down but the people of country are with him.

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached Kejriwal's residence here Thursday evening, officials said, shortly after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi have reached Kejriwal's residence where security has been beefed up.