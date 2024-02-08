BJP, Congress spar over PM Modi's OBC status; Rahul thanks saffron party for 'confirmation'

Gandhi’s attack elicited a sharp reply from the government with the National Commission for Backward Classes demanding an apology from Gandhi. In a release, the Modh Ghanchi caste, to which Modi belongs is among 104 castes and communities in the Central List of OBCs from Gujarat.

“The National Commission for Backward Classes tendered advice to (the) Union Government on 15.11.1997 for inclusion of Modh-Ghanchi in the Central List of OBCs for the State of Gujarat and Gazette Notification for the same was issued on 27.10.1999. The Advice of the National Commission for Backward Classes for inclusion of Modh-Ghanchi in the Central List of OBCs for the State of Gujarat was ordinarily binding on the Union Government,” the release states.



When both of these decisions were taken, the NCBC said, Modi held no legislative or executive position. In 1992, the state had a Congress-Janata Dal government in power, while in 1997 a BJP government under Keshubhai Patel was in power in the state. It must also be noted that OBC communities were identified as such in 1992 after a Supreme Court judgement by Indira Sawhney.