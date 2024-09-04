BJP defeats AAP in MCD ward poll to dominate civic agency

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday defeated the AAP in the MCD zonal ward polls, sealing its dominance in the highest decision making body of the civic agency -- the standing committee.

The BJP bagged the posts of chairman, deputy chairman of the zonal-level ward committees, and one member each for standing committee in seven of 12 zones, restricting AAP to five zones in the keenly contested poll.

Voting in Karol Bagh and City SP did not take place as BJP did not field a candidate, while in Keshav Puram, BJP's was the sole candidate in fray.