BJP holds protests against Kejriwal, alleges misuse of taxpayers' money in 'Sheeshmahal'

The BJP leaders alleged that Kejriwal spent crores on lavish items and modern facilities at his official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 08:07 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 08:07 IST
India NewsDelhiArvind KejriwalIndan Politics

