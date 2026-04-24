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BJP kickstarts campaigns for Punjab assembly polls 2027 after 7 AAP MPs join saffron party

For the BJP, this is not merely a consolidation of dominance in the upper house and an increase in tally, it is a simultaneous opening of a new electoral front in Punjab.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 17:16 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 17:16 IST
India NewsBJPAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsRaghav ChadhaPunjab Assembly Electionsnitin nabin

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