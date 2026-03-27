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BJP MLA demands renaming of Delhi to Indraprastha

The BJP lawmaker asserted that the renaming of the national capital would prove to be a crucial chapter of "Cultural Renaissance" in the country.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsBJPDelhiRekha Gupta

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