<p>Poonam Sharma, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>MLA from Wazirpur, on Friday demanded renaming Delhi as Indraprastha. The statement came during the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly, where she made her pitch through a special mention at the House sitting, suggesting it will connect the capital city to its roots.</p>.<p>"I urge Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta"> Rekha Gupta</a> to pass a resolution in the Assembly to change the name of Delhi to Indraprastha, and send it for the Centre's approval," Sharma said.</p>.<p>The BJP lawmaker asserted that the renaming of the national capital would prove to be a crucial chapter of "Cultural Renaissance" in the country.</p><p>"The name Indraprastha reminds us of the era when our country was known as a golden bird. The new name will accord a great cultural recognition to the country," she expressed.</p>.Watch: CM Rekha Gupta presents Delhi govt's Rs 1,03,700 crore budget for 2026-27.<p>Notably, the same demand was previously raised by another BJP leader. Chandni Chowk's Praveen Khandelwal had drafted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.</p>.<p>Sharma asserted that CM Rekha Gupta-led government maintains that Delhi should not only have modern infrastructure but also be rooted in the "glory of the Sanatan Dharma."</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>