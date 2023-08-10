BJP MLAs seek L-G intervention into 'anomalies' in 2-day Delhi Assembly session

The legislators, in their first meeting with the LG after approval of the services bill by the Rajya Sabha, sought his directions to the Speaker of the Assembly to "follow protocol" and allow a Question Hour in the House as a basic parliamentary right of the MLAs.

"This delegation of BJP MLAs wishes to draw your attention towards the calling of repeated sessions of Delhi assembly by Delhi government and Speaker of the Assembly without following any constitutional procedure," read a copy of the memorandum.

The legislators said it was "shocking" that only a two-day long Monsoon session has been called, that too without following the constitutional requirement of giving a 15-day notice to MLAs so that they can prepare and submit their questions.

The MLAs also alleged that at least the last 10 sessions of the Assembly were called on "very short notice" and discussed issues that were not even related to the national capital.

The memorandum added that the MLAs were denied their right to ask questions in the House by keeping the Question Hour out of the agenda.

No immediate reaction was available from the Assembly or the ruling AAP over the allegations of the BJP legislators.