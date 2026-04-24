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BJP once again betrayed people of Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal after 7 AAP RS MPs quit party

Chadha said several Rajya Sabha MPs, including disgruntled party leader Swati Maliwal and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, had also quit AAP.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsBJPAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsPunjabArvind Kejriwal

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