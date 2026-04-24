<p>AAP national convener <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> on Friday said that the BJP had once again betrayed the people of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a> after seven Rajya Sabha MPs quit the party.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "The BJP has once again betrayed Punjabis." </p><p>While addressing a joint press conference earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak said that they were joining the BJP.</p>.<p>Chadha claimed that nearly two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs had quit the party and would join the BJP as a separate faction.</p>.<p>He also alleged that several Rajya Sabha MPs, including disgruntled party leader Swati Maliwal and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, had also quit AAP.</p>.<p>Chadha claimed that seven out of AAP's 10 Rajya Sabha MPs had resigned from the party.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>