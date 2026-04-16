Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

BJP president Nitin Nabin, 15 others take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

Of the 16 MPs, eight are from the BJP and three from its allies. The other five MPs belong to Congress.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaC P Radhakrishnanoathnitin nabin

Follow us on :

Follow Us