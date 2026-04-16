<p>New Delhi: BJP National President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a>, Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur and senior Congress leader Abhishek Sanghvi, along with 13 other newly elected <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> MPs, took oath of office on Thursday.</p>.<p>Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-p-radhakrishnan">C P Radhakrishnan</a> administered the oath to the 16 newly elected/re-elected members of Rajya Sabha, representing Bihar, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana.</p>.<p>Of the 16 MPs, eight are from the BJP and three from its allies. The other five MPs belong to Congress.</p>.<p>After being elected as the BJP's national president, Nabin has moved to the Upper House following his resignation from the Bihar legislative assembly.</p><p>He took the oath in Hindi amid the thumping of desks.</p><p>Along with him, Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur also took the oath. He has been re-elected to the House from Bihar.</p>.BJP nominates Bihar party chief Nitin Nabin for Rajya Sabha, drops 5 sitting MPs.<p>Upendra Kushwaha (RLM) and Shivesh Kumar (BJP) also represent Bihar.</p>.<p>Terash Gowalla (BJP), Jogen Mohan (BJP), and Pramod Boro (UPP-L), who took the oath of office, represent Assam.</p>.<p>Laxmi Verma (BJP) and Phulo Devi Netam (INC), representing Chhattisgarh, along with Karamvir Singh Boudh (Congress) and Sanjay Bhatia (BJP), representing Haryana, too affirmed their allegiance to the Constitution.</p>.<p>Abhishek Manu Sanghvi and Vem Narendra Reddy, both from Congress and representing Telangana, were administered the oath.</p>.<p>Sujeet Kumar of the BJP also took the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha. Anurag Sharma of Congress from Himachal Pradesh was also among those who took the oath as MPs. </p>