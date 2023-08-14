BJP women’s wing 'Mahila Morcha' to reach out to transgenders ahead of Lok Sabha polls next year

Sources in the women's wing said that last week, in a meeting of its office bearers in Delhi, several steps were chalked out after its success with the selfie campaign. During the meeting, duties were distributed among different leaders, said those attending the meeting. Among these is an effort to include people from the trangender community into its functions. "We also plan to reach out to differently-abled people, so that their concerns can be addressed," said Vanathi Srinivasan, the president of the Mahila Morcha.