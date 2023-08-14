BJP women’s wing 'Mahila Morcha' to reach out to transgenders ahead of Lok Sabha polls next year

Mahila Morcha, the women’s wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party is reaching out to the transgender community to include them into the party. This is among a host of steps the wing is mounting ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The women's wing is also holding ‘Smart Women Conclaves’ across the 100 smart cities in the country.
Sources in the women's wing said that last week, in a meeting of its office bearers in Delhi, several steps were chalked out after its success with the selfie campaign. During the meeting, duties were distributed among different leaders, said those attending the meeting. Among these is an effort to include people from the trangender community into its functions. "We also plan to reach out to differently-abled people, so that their concerns can be addressed," said Vanathi Srinivasan, the president of the Mahila Morcha.
The Morcha also plans to reach out to prominent NGOs in key cities, to address their key issues and to tell them of key Modi government schemes. A leader involved in the process said that a key initiative is to hold Smart Women Conclaves across smart cities where prominent women community leaders will address the gathering. Lawyers, journalists, and doctors will speak on issues that concern women. The BJP's women ministers will also attend some of these meetings.
The Mahila Morcha had earlier this year carried out a campaign where the party's women leaders and workers took selfies with beneficiaries of the Modi government. While the aim was to carry 1 crore such selfies, they ended up taking more than 2 crore selfies. The women's wing had also carried out a certification course for its members wherein they were taught about the details of schemes of the central government so that they could tell voters.