BJP's Lahar Singh Siroya opposes Karnataka govt giving cabinet rank to political leaders in state

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya on Friday said that the Chief Minister Siddaramiahled government’s decision to give 'cabinet-rank' status to 56 people other than Cabinet Ministers is constitutionally dubious practice and an unnecessary burden on the public exchequer.
During special mentions in the Upper House, he said many High Courts have invalidated or raised concerns about the appointments of the Parliamentary Secretaries in the respective states citing direct violations. In July 2017, the Supreme Court ruled a 2004 law passed by Assam Government, which allowed for appointment of Parliamentary Secretaries, as unconstitutional.
“There is a dire need to strictly prohibit and discontinue rendering cabinet ranks to MLAs, under any pretext and bypass the constitutional limits,” Siroya said.
He requested the government to clarify and clearly define the provisions and limit to accord cabinet ranks. “The government must take up necessary amendments or even bring in new legislation, in this regard to uphold the Constitutional principles in letter and spirit, " he said.
Published 26 July 2024, 16:13 IST