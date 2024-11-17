Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

BJP's manifesto committee meets for first time ahead of Delhi polls

Among the members of the manifesto committee are former union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Vijay Goel.
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 17:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 17:17 IST
India NewsBJPDelhiIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us