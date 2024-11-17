BJP's manifesto committee meets for first time ahead of Delhi polls

<p>New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi elections and a day after it formed a Delhi Legislative Assembly Election Steering Committee, the BJP has now announced a manifesto committee. On Sunday, the Steering Committee met for the first time. </p><p>The 12-member election manifesto committee will be headed by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhurito draft a poll manifesto and the party’s vision document for the upcoming polls in the Capital, which are scheduled to be held in February next year. </p><p>Among the members of the manifesto committee are former union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Vijay Goel, besides senior party faces Arvinder Singh Lovely, Parvesh Verma, Satish Upadhyay, Ajay Mahawar, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Abhishek Tandon, Rajkumar Fulwariya, and Neetu Dabas.</p>.Arvind Kejriwal terms Delhi Assembly polls 'dharamyudh', likens it to Mahabharata.<p>Bidhuri said that the manifesto document will try to capture some of the key aspirations of the people in the Capital, which have remained unrealised till now. “The people of Delhi were neglected and betrayed by AAP. The BJP will have a comprehensive public feedback before drafting the manifesto,” Bidhuri said.</p><p>On Sunday, the newly-formed Steering Committee of the party held its first meeting. After the meeting, BJP MP Harsh Malhotra said that sub-committees will come up, too. </p><p>“The leadership of Delhi and BJP workers are fully committed to removing the political pollution caused by AAP in Delhi, with the blessings of the people of Delhi. To this end, we formed the Steering Committee, which held its first meeting today. We will soon announce various sub-committees,” Malhotra said. </p><p>After Baijayant Panda was named the party’s in-charge for Delhi in October, the party’s state unit president Virendra Sachdeva recently held a meeting of all the party’s seven MPs in Delhi along with Panda.</p>