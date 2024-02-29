BJP's poll body meets to finalise first list of Lok Sabha poll candidates

New Delhi: To prepare its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, the Central Election Committee of the BJP, the party’s highest election authority, met at the party headquarters in Delhi on Thursday. PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among those who met to deliberate on the lists. CMs of some key states were also present. A list of the candidates is expected soon.
While there is no confirmation from the party, names that have been doing the rounds are actors Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut, as well as Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj. Key names such as PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Anurag Thakur and (Smriti Irani are expected to be named in the first list of over 100-150 candidates.
Sources said that the leaders met at PM’s residence for over four hours, after which they convened at the party headquarters at Deendayal Marg.
(Published 29 February 2024, 17:56 IST)