BJP's Purvanchali leader Anil Jha joins AAP

The development came a few hours after the AAP suffered a big blow as its Najafgarh MLA and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 10:47 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 10:47 IST
