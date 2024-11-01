Home
'Blood from man or animal?': Delhi court raises questions over evidences, acquits 3 in attempt to murder case

The court was hearing the case against Faeem Kureshi, Naeem Kureshi and Hanif Khan, who were accused of allegedly entering the complainant Aslam’s house on October 18, 2017, and thrashing him.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 12:53 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 12:53 IST
