Blue water, burning eyes and itchy throat: Toxins released from dyeing unit in Delhi village cause for concern

One of the most commonly worn garments, blue jeans have been known to cause massive damage to the environment owing to the hazardous effects of the dye used in their making process.

As per a report in The Times of India, residents of Meethapur village in southeast Delhi have become victims of the externality of jeans dyeing units.

The illegal units where jeans are brought in can be identified by the gutters around it which are home to untreated toxic chemicals in deep blue colour.

While the main gates of this illegal dyeing unit remains locked, TOI reported that freshly dyed blue jeans were found drying on the terrace.

The residents of Meethapur also experience itchy throats and burning sensation in their eyes, in addition to the foul smell that emanates from the drains.

“In 2006, some of these units were shut down. But since then, many new units have come up. I have written to all agencies to act against them without anything happening," a resident in the locality told TOI.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral of platform X(formerly known as Twitter) showing blue water flowing out of bathroom taps. While it is not confirmed that this is due to the dye's impact on groundwater, netizens are claiming it to be yet another side effect of the dyeing units.