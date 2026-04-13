Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Bomb threat at Delhi Assembly triggers security scare; nothing suspicious found

The alert was communicated by Assembly authorities, following which teams of the Delhi Police, bomb disposal and dog squads and the fire brigade were deployed at the premises.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 09:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi Assembly

Follow us on :

Follow Us