<p>New Delhi: Security forces rushed to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> Assembly on Monday after a bomb threat was received via email, prompting a swift response from multiple agencies, police sources said.</p>.<p>The alert was communicated by Assembly authorities, following which teams of the Delhi Police, bomb disposal and dog squads and the fire brigade were deployed at the premises.</p>.Delhi Police arrest 22-year-old from Odisha for alleged links with terror outfit.<p>A thorough search of the premises was carried out, the source said.</p>.<p>"Nothing suspicious has been found so far. The situation is under control," a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation into the source of the email is underway. </p>