Bomb threat in public transport bus in outer Delhi; Search underway

New Delhi: Panic gripped outer Delhi when a call of a bomb in a cluster bus was received at Nazafgarh More, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received at 11:55 pm on Saturday stating that a bomb was suspected in a cluster bus of route number 961 -- which runs between Narela and Najafgarh.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service, and local police, as well as bomb detection and disposal squads, were called in.