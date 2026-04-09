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Bomb threat to Delhi Assembly triggers massive security drill

The email landed in multiple government and other inboxes at 8.14 am, including those linked to the Assembly.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi AssemblyBomb threat

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