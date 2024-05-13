Bomb threat to Delhi hospitals: Authorities maintain calm amid concern

New Delhi: Eight hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Sunday bringing the hospital authorities on toes to ensure patients and staff do not panic.

Police received information regarding the threat from the Brurari Hospital at 3 pm, after which complaints came in from several other hospitals across the city and police teams were dispatched but 'nothing suspicious' has been found yet, officials said.

The MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital is on a high alert with directions given to beef up security checks at night, a civic body statement said.

"The operation theatre, emergency, CCU and blood bank at the hospital are equipped for any adverse event. It is on a high alert for QRT activation. Hospital staff have also been asked to be vigilant," it read.