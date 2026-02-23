Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Bomb threats to Delhi Secretariat, Assembly, Red Fort and two schools turn out to be hoax

An official of the Delhi Fire Services confirmed that Delhi Secretariat, Delhi Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School on Lodhi Road received bomb threats.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 04:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 04:24 IST
India NewsschoolBomb threatDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us