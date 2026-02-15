Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Boy stabs 'friend' dead while another restrains him in Delhi's Rohini; absconds

The case surfaced after the injured boy was admitted to BSA Hospital on February 11 and initially told doctors that he had fallen onto an iron rod from the roof of his house, an official said.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us