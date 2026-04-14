<p>New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/taranjit-singh-sandhu">Taranjit Singh Sandhu</a> on Tuesday directed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a> Police to provide full security to the Army brigadier and his family after an assault on him and his son in Vasant Enclave area of the city.</p><p>Sandhu expressed concern over the incident and also spoke with the officer.</p>.Brigadier, son assaulted in Delhi for objecting to public drinking .<p>The Army brigadier and his IIT graduate son were allegedly assaulted, while his wife was threatened by a group of men in southwest Delhi after the officer objected to two people consuming alcohol inside a parked car near their house, police said on Monday. The incident took place on April 11.</p><p>In a post on X, the LG said, "I have personally spoken with Brigadier P.S. Arora to enquire about the incident and their well-being. I also spoke with the Police Commissioner and the DCP, directing them to ensure a thorough and swift investigation, leading to immediate and appropriate action against those responsible."</p>.<p>Sandhu said he has directed the Delhi Police to provide full security to the Army officer and his family, and expressed commitment for ensuring the safety of the citizen and upholding the rule of law.</p>