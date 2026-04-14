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Brigadier assault case: Delhi LG Sandhu directs police to provide security to Army officer, family

Sandhu expressed concern over the incident and also spoke with the officer.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 09:59 IST
India NewsDelhiTaranjit Singh SandhuBrigadier

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