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Brigadier, son assaulted in Delhi for objecting to public drinking

A complaint has been lodged, and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 10:07 IST
India NewsBrigadierAssaultAlcoholDelhi News

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