<p>In a alarming incident reported in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a>, a serving Army Brigadier and his son were allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Vasant Enclave after the officer objected to public drinking late Friday night.</p> <p>The incident reportedly took place around 10 pm when Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora confronted two men who were drinking inside a parked car in the neighbourhood. The objection led to a heated exchange that quickly spiralled.</p> <p>According to reports, the situation escalated when the two men called others to the spot. Soon after, seven to eight individuals arrived in multiple vehicles and allegedly attacked the Brigadier and his son. While the officer was pushed and manhandled as he tried to step in, his son sustained serious injuries during the assault.</p> <p>In a statement, the Indian Army said, “The authorities in the Indian Army have taken serious cognisance of the case. A Military Police team has been directed to assist the officer. The Delhi Police has been approached to carry out an expeditious investigation and take action on priority,” ANI reported.</p>.<p>A complaint has been lodged, and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.</p><p>Meanwhile, visuals and photographs of the alleged attackers, including images of their vehicle, have <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">surfaced on X</a>. However, the police are yet to officially confirm the details of the incident.</p>. <p>As per social media posts, the Brigadier and his son, an IIT graduate, were on a walk near their residence when they noticed the men drinking in a car bearing registration number DL3CCY 0789. The confrontation that followed is said to have triggered the attack.</p> <p>However, presenting a slightly different timeline, the Brigadier’s son told <em>NDTV</em>, “It was a Saturday night. Around 10, post-dinner, we were out for a small walk, right outside our house, towards the exit of the main road there were two people drinking in a Mercedes car. My father questioned them, saying this being a public society you are not allowed to drink and asked them to go somewhere else or to their house.”</p> <p>“He (my father) got pushed a bit. They dragged me and I was bruised all over. The goons landed in two taxis and started assaulting me and badmouthing my mother. No weapons were involved,” he added.</p>