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Broke windows, offered blankets: How locals saved occupants from hotel fire in Delhi

At least 21 people were killed in the fire, many of them foreign nationals staying in the hotel, officials said.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsDelhiIndiaFire

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