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Bullet train image at Rail Bhawan representational only: Official

The country's first bullet is under manufacturing at the Bengaluru-based BEML, and is expected to be ready by 2027.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsDelhiBullet Train

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