Burger King murder: Woman created fake social media handle to make contact with victim

In a CCTV footage of the incident that surfaced on Thursday, the woman, who is also wanted in an extortion case linked to gangster Himashu Bhau, is seen to be showing something to the slain man on a phone when two shooters sprayed him with bullets, firing at least 38 bullets.

She is suspected to have reeled him in to meet him at Rajouri Garden's Burger King where the man was killed. Police said she had earlier asked to meet in the north campus area but when Joon said he did not want to that far, they decided on Rajouri Garden.