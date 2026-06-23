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Cab driver kidnaps minor in Delhi, rapes her, then hides her body under stones before picking up another passenger

According to investigators, Singh, a native of Bihar who is married and has children there, had allegedly consumed marijuana before the crime.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 15:56 IST
India NewsDelhimurderrapesexual assaultKidnappingMinor assaultedSouth DelhiChild rape

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