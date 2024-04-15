Cab driver shot dead in road-rage incident near Red Fort in Delhi

New Delhi: A 36-year-old cab driver was killed while a beggar was shot at in an alleged road-rage incident near the Red Fort, police said here on Monday.

According to the police, they received an information from the LNJP Hospital at 1.50 am on Monday that Mohammad Sakib, a resident of Zakir Nagar was admitted there after receiving gunshot wounds along with a teenager named Luv Khush (15), a resident of Palwal.

"After the PCR call, immediately a team was rushed to the spot. Later, we got information that during treatment, Sakib, who had suffered a gunshot injury on his upper abdomen, succumbed to his injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena said.