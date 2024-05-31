Cab driver stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi: A 28-year-old cab driver has been stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Friday.
Police were informed about an injured person at 11:50 pm on Thursday and a team was sent to the area, they said.
Johar Abbas, a resident of Shastri Park, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.
He had stab wounds to his forehead, wrist and chest, they said and added that a search has been launched to nab the perpetrators.
Published 31 May 2024, 06:04 IST