Cab driver stabbed to death in Delhi

Police were informed about an injured person at 11:50 pm on Thursday and a team was sent to the area.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 06:04 IST
New Delhi: A 28-year-old cab driver has been stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Friday.

Police were informed about an injured person at 11:50 pm on Thursday and a team was sent to the area, they said.

Johar Abbas, a resident of Shastri Park, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

He had stab wounds to his forehead, wrist and chest, they said and added that a search has been launched to nab the perpetrators.

Published 31 May 2024, 06:04 IST
