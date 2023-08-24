Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Cab rams into wall of Union minister Rijiju's Delhi residence

The cab was first hit by a DTC cluster bus due to which it crashed against the wall.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 16:27 IST

Follow Us

A cab allegedly rammed into the wall of the official residence of Union minister Kiren Rijiju in central Delhi, causing damage to it, police said on Thursday.

They said the cab was first hit by a DTC cluster bus due to which it crashed against the wall.

Rahim Khan, a resident of Narela, along with his wife and two children, was travelling in the cab and when he reached near Kothi number 9 at Krishna Menon Marg, his vehicle was hit by a DTC cluster bus of Seva Nagar Depot. The cab driver lost control and the vehicle hit the wall of Kothi number 9, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 August 2023, 16:27 IST)
India NewsDelhiKiren Rijiju

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT