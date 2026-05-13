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Cabinet approves Rs 37,500 crore incentive scheme to boost coal gasification

The decision was taken aiming to boost clean energy production and reducing dependence on forex-guzzling imports.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiCoalenergy sector

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