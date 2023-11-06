Can even go to jail for meetings: AAP MLAs urge Kejriwal to continue as Delhi CM even if arrested

"All MLAs told him that if he is arrested, he will continue to be chief minister since he has been given the mandate by the people of Delhi to run the government. All of them had a unanimous view that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scared of Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP knows that it cannot oust Kejriwal from power through elections and it can only be done by hatching a conspiracy," Bharadwaj said.

He said all officers will go to jail for meetings, and "if Cabinet ministers are called, we are happy to go for the meeting in jail."

Atishi said the mandate is for Kejriwal as people voted for him and not for the party or any MLA. "Kejriwal will administer Delhi from jail if he is arrested. We will go to the court seeking permission to hold Cabinet meetings from jail. We will also seek permission for taking files to the jail. We will not allow work in Delhi to stop," she said.