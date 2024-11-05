Canada temple 'attack': Right-wing groups hold protest in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: The United Hindu Front and Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena held a protest here on Tuesday against the alleged attack on a Hindu temple in Canada.</p>.<p>Holding placards, the protesters demanded action against the perpetrators and raised slogans against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.</p>.<p>"Several people attacked our temple in Brampton... No Sanatani will tolerate this," Jai Bhagwan Goyal, international working president of the UHF, said.</p>.A look at hate crimes against Hindus in Canada.<p>Goyal alleged that the local police were supporting the attackers.</p>.<p>On Sunday, Canadian Police said that a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.</p>.<p>The videos showed fist fights and people striking each other with flagpoles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Temple, the report added. </p>