'Can't be moral conviction:' Supreme Court acquits 2 men in abduction, murder case

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Augustine George Masih acquitted Randeep Singh alias Rana and another accused in an abduction-cum-murder case by setting aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court's judgment which upheld their conviction and sentence of life term by an Ambala court.