Can't change 'Supreme Court' metro station to 'Sarvoch Nyayalaya' in Hindi: DMRC to Delhi High Court

The counsel for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation submitted before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia that such an update has an expenditure of Rs 40-45 lakh.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 13:33 IST
