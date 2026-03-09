Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

'Can't disclose who all I met from Congress in Delhi, came to attend a wedding': DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar arrived in the national capital with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge from Kalaburagi on Sunday evening in a special flight.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 17:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 17:16 IST
Karnataka NewsDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us