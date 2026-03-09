'Can't disclose who all I met from Congress in Delhi, came to attend a wedding': DK Shivakumar

<p>New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday that he came to Delhi to attend a meeting related to the Assam polls as well as to attend a wedding.</p><p>Shivakumar, who is also the Congress co-incharge for the Assam Assembly polls, told mediapersons here, "There was a wedding in a friend's family, hence I came to Delhi yesterday. I met the Assam Pradesh Congress President also. There are many programmes, including the induction of many leaders into the party."</p>.'Came to discuss political things, not just to breathe air': D K Shivakumar on AICC meet, dismisses talks of CM post.<p>When asked about meeting party high command leaders, he said he could not publicly disclose details of his meetings in Delhi.</p><p>Shivakumar arrived in the national capital with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge from Kalaburagi on Sunday evening in a special flight.</p>