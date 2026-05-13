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Can't let entire generation be ruined by obscene content on mobile apps: Delhi High Court

The court was hearing a PIL by Rubika Thapa against the hosting of mobile applications offering vulgar and pornographic content on platforms run by Google and Apple.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 11:33 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtMobile Appsobscene content

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