Carry tiranga, record everything: Cockroach Janta Party shares Do's and Don'ts for 'peaceful' June 6 protest in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: Come with national flag and a book, document the "peaceful" protest and don't confront miscreants -- the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=%20Cockroach%20Janta%20Party">Cockroach Janta Party</a> has shared 'Do's and Don'ts with its supporters heading to Jantar Mantar on Saturday for a "peaceful" protest demanding Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dharmendra%20pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a>'s resignation following the NEET-UG paper leak and CBSE OSM row.</p>.<p>Its founder Abhijeet Dipke is expected to fly down from Boston to Delhi on Saturday morning and drive straight to Parliament Street Police Station to seek permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar. The CJP has asked its supporters to gather at the police station around 9 AM and not go to the airport to receive Dipke, as it could cause inconvenience to the public.</p><p>"Supporters are requested to assemble at Parliament Street Police Station at 9:00 AM on June 6, from where permission for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will be sought. We reiterate our appeal to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take responsibility and resign, failing which citizens will peacefully exercise their constitutional right to protest," CJP spokespersons Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka said.</p>.Cockroach Janta Party gears up for June 6 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar: Here's what we know so far.<p>According to the CJP, supporters are urged to carry a 'tiranga' and a book, as the aim of the protest is to reform the Indian education system. They are also advised to "record everything" and go live on social media. "The truth has no spokesperson except your camera," the CJP said. </p><p>Fearing trouble, the supporters have also been asked not to confront miscreants, allowing the law to handle them. They were also asked to bring more people, as the movement gets stronger when "cockroaches arrive in groups".</p><p>"Bring flowers and hand them to the police. Thank them for caring for our youth's future. Don't engage trolls or provocateurs. They are professionals. Do not compete with professionals," it said, adding "keep the protest peaceful, democratic and disciplined."</p>