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Carry tiranga, record everything: Cockroach Janta Party shares Do's and Don'ts for 'peaceful' June 6 protest in Delhi

Founder Abhijeet Dipke is expected to fly down from Boston on Saturday morning and drive straight to Parliament Street Police Station to seek permission for the protest.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:17 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsDelhiJantar MantarPaper LeakCBSEDharmendra PradhanCockroach Janta Party

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