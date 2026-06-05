Carry tiranga, record everything: Cockroach Janta Party shares Do's and Don'ts for 'peaceful' June 6 protest in Delhi

6 June, 9 am - Milte hain kal fellow cockroaches 🪳



Dharmendra Pradhan ka isteefa le kar rahenge!



Time to turn this tiny joke into a revolution



Get ready to swarm the streets of Delhi with peaceful and loving dissent.



But remember what to do and what NOT to do. All eyes are… pic.twitter.com/XjmVmRaX1s