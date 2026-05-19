<p>New Delhi: The CBI has arrested one more accused in the murder case of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandrakant Rath, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The agency has arrested Vinay Rai, a resident of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, from Varanasi, they said. He will be produced before a Kolkata court, they added.</p>.<p>The CBI had on Monday arrested key accused Raj Kumar Singh, also known as Raj Singh, from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.</p>.CBI arrests key accused in murder of Bengal CM's aide from UP.<p>Rath, the personal assistant to Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after the declaration of the fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly poll results.</p>.<p>The CBI took over the probe into Rath's murder from the West Bengal Police following a request from the state government.</p>.<p>The central agency has formed a seven-member special investigation team under a DIG of Special Crime from Delhi, comprising some of the best investigators drawn from its various units, officials said. </p>